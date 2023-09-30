Olympic silver medalist, Mirabai Chanu, missed out on a podium finish at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, finishing fourth in the women's 49 kg weightlifting category on September 30.

Chanu lifted 83 kg in snatch and 108 kg in clean and jerk, totalling 191 kg. However, she failed to lift 86 kg in her two subsequent snatch attempts and 117 kg in her next two clean and jerk attempts.

China's Huihua Jiang won the silver medal with a combined lift of 213 kg, including 94 kg in snatch and 119 kg in clean and jerk.

The bronze medal went to Thailand's Thanyathon Sukcharoean who lifted a combined weight of 199 kg, including 90 kg in snatch and 109 kg in clean and jerk. Chanu fell nine kg short of securing a podium position.



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