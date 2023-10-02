India started on a winning note on day 9 of Asian Games 2023 by clinching two bronze medals in skating. The first was won by the women's team in speed skating 3000m relay while the second was won the men's team in the men's speed skating 300m relay.

Aryan Pal, Anand Kumar, Siddhant, and Vikram win a bronze medal in the Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay while Aarthy Kasthuri Raj, Heeral Sadhu, Sanjana Bathula and Karthika Jagadeeswaran win the Bronze medal in Women Speed Skating 3000 m Relay.

The Indian athletes will be looking to continue the momentum after a brilliant couple of days when they take part across disciplines on Monday (October 2).

Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee will take part in the women's doubles table tennis semi-final and a win will mean they will have a chance to win a historic gold medal. The journey in the badminton and squash individual disciplines will also continue with massive names like Joshna Chinappa and PV Sindhu in action.

Also read : India secures historic silver medal in Men's Badminton at Asian Games 2023