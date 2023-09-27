Carrying on with its magnificent show of sportsmanship, India clinched yet another gold in 25m Pistol team event on September 27. The Indian trio of Manu Bhaker, S Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan brought laurels to the country by adding yet another Gold in the medal tally at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

India won the gold medal with a total score of 1759, squaring out China by a whisker, which won the silver medal with a score of 1756. The Republic of Korea took bronze with a score of 1742. Manu delivered an amazing performance during the qualification round, topping the charts with a score of 590.

Esha also did well, finishing in fifth place with a score of 586. Rhythm missed the finals despite her high score of 583 due to the rule allowing only two shooters per country. Manu was the first qualifier, Esha was fifth, and Rhythm Sangwan was seventh. At 12:00 PM IST, the women's 25m pistol team individual final will begin.

Earlier in the day, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra secured a silver medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions women's team event. India's remarkable performance at the ongoing Asiad has been noteworthy, accumulating a total of 16 medals, consisting of four gold, five silver, and seven bronze medals.

Also read : Bangladesh announces squad for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023