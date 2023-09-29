The Indian trio comprising shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran seized gold in the men's rifle 3P team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

In their journey towards the golden path, the Indian shooters shattered the World Record by scoring a cumulative 1769 points, surpassing the previous record set by the United States in 2022 at the CAT championships by eight points.

Swapnil and Aishwary both accumulated an identical 591 cumulative points to secure the first and second positions respectively in the qualification event, advancing to the final scheduled for later in the day. Despite having equal points, Swapnil, aged 33, outperformed his compatriot Aishwary, aged 27, in the ranking table due to a superior inner 10s record.

This performance also set a new qualification record for the Asian Games and Asia. Despite ranking fifth individually, Akhil was unable to qualify for the final as only two shooters from each country are allowed to participate.



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