The Indian women’s cricket team won the historic gold medal after defeating Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the finals at the Asian Games 2023.

India put up a total of 116/7 in their 20 overs and restricted Sri Lanka to 97/8 in 20 overs. India have won two gold medals at the ongoing Asian Games so far.



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