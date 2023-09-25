Asian Games 2023: India wins historic gold medal in women’s cricket after defeating Sri Lanka by 19 runs
The Indian women’s cricket team won the historic gold medal after defeating Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the finals at the Asian Games 2023.
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Indian women cricket team win historic gold at Asian Games 2023
The Indian women’s cricket team won the historic gold medal after defeating Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the finals at the Asian Games 2023.
India put up a total of 116/7 in their 20 overs and restricted Sri Lanka to 97/8 in 20 overs. India have won two gold medals at the ongoing Asian Games so far.
Also read : Asian Games 2023: India breaks world record with first Gold win in 10m Air Rifle team event
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