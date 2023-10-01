Displaying exceptional skills and sportsmanship, Indian golfer Aditi Ashok grabbed silver medal in the women’s individual event at the ongoing Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou.

Aditi fired an outstanding round of 11-under 61, bringing her total score to 22-under with one round remaining. This puts her seven strokes ahead of her nearest competition, Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol.

Indian women have never won a golf medal in the Asian Games' history. Only two Indian men, Lakshman Singh (1982) and Shiv Kapur (2002), have won individual gold medals in the sport, although the country has medaled in men's team events. India's most recent golf medal came in 2010, at the Guangzhou Asian Games in China.



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