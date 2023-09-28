Rallying onto the golden path, Indian trio of Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema clinched gold in the Men's 10m Air Pistol Team event by securing a total score of 1734.

Putting up a remarkable performance, the trio narrowly edged out China by just one point.

Sarabjot Singh, who scored 580 points, secured 5th position in the individual event, while Arjun Singh Cheema, with a total of 578 points, finished in 8th spot. Notably, both of them have also earned their spots in the individual final, scheduled for 9 AM IST today.

Shiva Narwal contributed to the team's success with a score of 576 and finished in 14th position



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