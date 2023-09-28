Asian Games 2023: Indian trio clinches gold in Men's 10m Air Pistol Team event
Rallying onto the golden path, Indian trio of Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema clinched gold in the Men's 10m Air Pistol Team event by securing a total score of 1734.
Rallying onto the golden path, Indian trio of Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema clinched gold in the Men's 10m Air Pistol Team event by securing a total score of 1734.
Putting up a remarkable performance, the trio narrowly edged out China by just one point.
Sarabjot Singh, who scored 580 points, secured 5th position in the individual event, while Arjun Singh Cheema, with a total of 578 points, finished in 8th spot. Notably, both of them have also earned their spots in the individual final, scheduled for 9 AM IST today.
Shiva Narwal contributed to the team's success with a score of 576 and finished in 14th position
Also read : Pakistan cricket team arrives in India for ODI World Cup after 7 years
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today