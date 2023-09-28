Naorem Roshibina Devi, the Indian wushu sanda athlete, has secured a silver medal in the women's 60kg category at the Asian Games.

She encountered stiff competition from China's Wu Xiaowei, the current champion of the category. Despite not being able to outclass Xiaowei, Roshibina's performance has been lauded by fans and peers alike.

The match saw Xiaowei establishing her superiority early on, with an impressive takedown of Roshibina in the initial rounds. Roshibina's silver medal win is a testament to her commitment and proficiency in wushu sanda.

It is worth mentioning that she had previously bagged a bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games held in Jakarta. Her commendable performance this year has added another feather to her cap in the field of wushu sanda.



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