The Indian trio of Vennam JS, Swami AG & Parneet Kaur dominated the score board at the Asian Games 2023 as they clinched the gold medal in the finals of women's team compound event in archery on October 5.

The Indian team led by Vennam JS, Swami AG & Parneet Kaur has made the country proud with their excellent sporstmanship. Meanwhile, India's star shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out after losing her women's singles quarter-final.

In wrestling, Pooja Gehlot defeated Thailand's Esati Manlika in the women's freestyle 50kg pre-quarterfinals. Also, Antim Panghal lost to Japan's Akari Fujinami in women's freestyle 53kg quarterfinal.



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