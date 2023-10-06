India’s Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur won bronze in the Recurve Archery Women’s Team after defeating Vietnam 6-2.

India takes a 4-2 lead in the Women’s Recurve Team Bronze Medal match against Vietnam after winning the third set 57-50.

On the otherhand, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma chased down the 97-run target with ease to seal India’s place in the final of the Men’s Cricket Tournament after defeating Bangladesh in the semi-finals.



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In soft tennis, India’s Raga Sri Kulandaivelu beats North Korea’s Mengchoung Ki 4-1 in the Soft Tennis Women’s Singles Group F match.

India will look to extend their medal tally on the 14th day of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, having earned 87 medals in total as of October 06.

