Asian Games 2023: Recurve Women’s team bags bronze medal, team India advance to finals in cricket
India’s Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur won bronze in the Recurve Archery Women’s Team after defeating Vietnam 6-2.
India’s Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur won bronze in the Recurve Archery Women’s Team after defeating Vietnam 6-2.
India takes a 4-2 lead in the Women’s Recurve Team Bronze Medal match against Vietnam after winning the third set 57-50.
On the otherhand, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma chased down the 97-run target with ease to seal India’s place in the final of the Men’s Cricket Tournament after defeating Bangladesh in the semi-finals.
Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023: Indian Cricket Shubman Gill suffering from dengue
In soft tennis, India’s Raga Sri Kulandaivelu beats North Korea’s Mengchoung Ki 4-1 in the Soft Tennis Women’s Singles Group F match.
India will look to extend their medal tally on the 14th day of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, having earned 87 medals in total as of October 06.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today