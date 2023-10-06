Shubman Gill, Team India's batter, is reportedly suffering from dengue fever amid the ICC World Cup.

Seen as an in-form opener, he is currently getting treatment after testing positive for dengue fever only days before India's opening match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 8.

According to sources, Ishan Kishan is now set to start the World Cup match against Australia if Shubman Gill fails to recuperate in time.



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Shubman Gill has tested positive for dengue, casting serious doubt on his participation in Sunday's game against Australia.

After another series of testing on Friday, team management will make a decision on Gill's availability.