Indian shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy clinched the historic gold in men's badminton doubles at the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

India now stands at 101 medals in the medal tally with 26 gold, 35 silver and 40 bronze.

India have created history by reaching the 100-medal mark, day 14 at the Asian Games promises riveting action and the potential for several podium finishes.

The wrestling mat is also witnessing fierce competition, with Yash, Deepak Punia, Vicky, and Sumit vying for supremacy in their respective weight categories. Meanwhile, India are currently up against Afghanistan in the men's cricket final.



Also read : Asian Games 2023: India clinches historic 100-medal tally with back to back golds in archery and kabaddi