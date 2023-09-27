Indian shooters ran riot as Sift Kaur Samra set a new world record in Hangzhou, on Day 4 of the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

Sift Kaur Samra won historic gold while Ashi Chouksey clinched bronze in the Women's 50m Rifle 3P event after India won the gold medal in the women's 25m rapid-fire pistol team event.

Zhang Qiongyue of China won the silver medal ahead of Chouksey after the Indian shot an 8.9 in her final shot to drop down below the Chinese shooter.



Also Read: Asian Games 2023: India clinches Gold in women's 25m Pistol team event

Earlier, Sift, Ashi and Manini Kaushik combined to win a silver medal in the women's 50m 3 Positions team event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Rohit Jadhav finished in eighth place in the wushu men's Daoshu final. In swimming, Nina Venkatesh failed to qualify for the women's 100m butterfly final, finishing 14th in the heats.

The Indian women's team are currently in action against Singapore in their campaign opener. If we shift our focus to boxing, three pugilists will be in action, which also includes Nikhat Zareen.

Roshibina Devi, who is already guaranteed a bronze in the women's 60kg event, will look to elevate further in the competition.

