India's Abhay Singh put up a spectacular show of sportmanship after he beat Pakistan's Noor Zaman by 2-1 in men's squash final thus giving India's it another gold on the seventh day of the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

The Indian men's squash team of Saurav Ghoshal, Abhay Singh, and Mahesh Mangaonkar staged a spectacular comeback to win India's second Asian Games squash gold medal. The Indians trailed 0-1 after losing the first match, but Saurav Ghoshal orchestrated a comeback before Abhay Singh won the game 3-2 in a nail-biter.

After the first two rounds failed to separate the arch-rivals, Abhay Singh faced Noor Zaman in the last match. The two engaged in an exciting five-game match, which the Indian won in the last game. This is India's second gold medal in squash at the Asiad, following a gold in the men's tournament in 2014.



Also read : Asian Games 2023: Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale clinch India's 9th gold in Tennis mixed doubles