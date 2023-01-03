The record six-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa and 2022 and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Rohit Tokas advanced to the quarterfinals of the 6th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships on January 2.

Thapa, who was representing Assam in 63.5kg beat Jaswinder Singh of Delhi in his Round-of-16 bout. Thapa utilized his experience to dominate the bout and secured the win by unanimous decision.

Now, he will lock horns with the winner of the bout between Sanu T of Kerala and Ashutosh Kumar of Punjab in his quarter-final bout on January 4.

On the other hand, Tokas who is representing Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) in the 67kg category, defeated Jai Singh of Chhattisgarh and put up a stellar performance. Tokas with his punches dominated his opponent and managed to keep him quiet throughout the bout.

Eventually, he sealed a well-deserved 5:0 win and now will face the ring against the winner of the bout between All India Police's Nishchaya and Haryana's Aman Duhan in the quarterfinals on January 4.

Besides this, the 2019 Asian Games silver medallist Ashish Kumar (80kg) from Himachal Pradesh also progressed to the Round of 16 stages as he beat Rajasthan's Sumit Poonia 5:0 win. He will now compete in the quarters on January 4.

On the other hand, the 2016 World Youth Champion, Sachin (57kg) too defeated Neeraj of Haryana with his attacking best and overpowered his opponent to win the bout 5:0. He will now take on S Sahil of Chattisgarh in his Round-of-16 bout on January 3.

All India Police's Shivam Tiwari (60kg) emerged victorious 5:0 against Telangana's Savio Michael and advanced to the Round of 16 where he will meet Prashant Yadav of Delhi.

It is worth mentioning that a total of 386 boxers across 13 different weight categories are participating in the championships.

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