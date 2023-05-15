Assam boy Prateek Talukdar became the first from the state to win International Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB) Federation Pro Card in Europe, claimed reports.

Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, Prateek said, “I did it… Har Har Mahadev. The first ever Indian to win an IFBB Pro Card in Europe. Proud moment for India and my mother land Assam”.

He thanked Jamie Do Rogo in his post for his support and guidance, including his family members.

He said, “I would like to thank @ifbbprojamiedorego from his constant support and guidance he is the condition king… Thanks for believing in me and bringing out the best in me. You are not a coach anymore you are my mentor and my guide there are bigger things lined up for us together and all I could say is that our journey has just begun.”

“Special thanks to @rishav_sarma_bardalai for all that he has done for me in last couple of days. Without him being around this would have been really difficult in a different country. Love you bro you deserve equal credit,” he wrote.

“Ton of thanks to my support system @mrs_bread_barbell my little munchkins @the_hyper_wombmates and @my_name_is_dimmu and all my dear and near ones who believed in me,” Talukdar added.

The IFBB is the administering body of the game of Working out and wellness established in 1946 in Canada. One of the largest and most active international sports federations, it has 203 member nations. It is the sports federation worldwide in charge of fitness and bodybuilding management.

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