Chaarvi Choudhury clinched the 18th edition of the Sunday Rapid Chess Tournament title held in Guwahati on June 18, said an official statement.

The competition was organized by the Guwahati Chess Academy in its premises where 37 players took part.

''Chaarvi remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and scored perfect 6 points from 6 rounds. In the final round, Chaarvi beat Himashree Deka,'' the statement added.

Prakash Nath got second position by scoring 5 points from the same number of rounds, while Kamal Deka also scored 5 points from the same number of round but was declared third on the basis of a tie-break score.

Shuvang Pran Kashyap scored 4.5 points and got the fourth position, while Rajdeep Mudiar got the fifth position by scoring 4 points. However, Deka was named the best girl of the tournament as she scored 4 points from 6 rounds.

In the under-7 category, Hreyansh Deka got the first position by scoring 3.5 points. Charvi Shree Barman and Aadvik Banik scored 2.5 points each and were declared second and third on the basis of tie-break score. In the under-9 category, Dhanyata Goswami came in first place with 4 points. Nabhanyu Kaman scored 2.5 points and got the second position.

Yoshita Bharadwaj scored 2 points and got the third position in this category.

In the under-11 category, Neehar Das scored 4 points and got the first position. Vivaan Ariz Thakuria and Emil Borgohain also scored 4 points each but were declared second and third position on the basis of tie-break scores.

Ayaan Bhartia scored 3 points and got the first position in the under-13 category. Saksham Jain scored 2,5 points and got the second position.

In under 15 categories, Pratyush scored 4 points and got the first position. Neer Charming Takuria scored 3 points and got the second position.

Prayush Pathak also scored 3 points but got the third position on the basis of a tie-break score.

Altogether 37 players including 6 internationally rated players participated in the tournament which was held in a rapid time format in the Swiss league system for 6 rounds.

The top five players were awarded trophies and cash prizes. Pranab Kumar Nath, Fide Arbiter served as the Chief Arbiter for the tournament.

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