International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalised England all-rounder Moeen Ali after he was found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct in the game against Australia at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, said an official statement on June 18.

Ali was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.

''One demerit point has been added to Moeen’s disciplinary record for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. This was the England all-rounder’s first offence in the past 24 months,'' said the statement.

The incident occurred during the 89th over of Australia’s first innings at Edgbaston when Moeen was seen applying a drying agent to his bowling hand at the boundary line while fielding.

Moeen admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

''In reaching his decision to sanction the player along with the Level 1 sanction he imposed, the Match Referee was satisfied that the cream was applied to the finger only to dry his hands. The cream was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and consequently, it did not change the condition of the ball, which would have been in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions – Unfair Play – The Match Ball – Changing its Condition,'' it added.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Marais Erasmus, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth umpire Mike Burns levelled the charge.

''Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points,'' the statement concluded.

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