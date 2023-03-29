Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 29 announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh to Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain.

Sarma made the announcement of the same while speaking in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

It is worth mentioning that the announcement comes after Borgohain clinched gold medals in the 75kg final on March 26 at World Championships in New Delhi.

The ace pugilist defeated two-time Commonwealth Games medalist Caitlin Parker of Australia with a split 5-2 verdict.

With this win, Borgohain successfully added a fourth gold medal to India's tally in the World Boxing Championship.

Besides Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen too added another feather to her cap as she won her second gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships.

The 26-year-old Indian boxer defeated Thi Tham Nguyen of Vietnam in the final of the 50kg category at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi.

This victory not only defended her title from the previous edition but also made her the first Indian female boxer after Mary Kom to win two gold medals at the World Championships.

She won her first World Championships gold medal in Istanbul in 2022 and followed it up with a gold medal at the prestigious Strandja Memorial tournament. Last year, she won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, making her a force to be reckoned with on the global stage.

Also read: Manipur: India beat Kyrgyz Republic 2-0 in Tri-Nation Champions in Imphal