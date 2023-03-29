In a jaw-dropping match, India on March 20 defeated the Kyrgyz Republic in the Hero Tri-Nation Football Tournament, 2023 held at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Manipur's Imphal.

India clinched the Tri-Nation Friendly trophy with a 2-0 victory over the Kyrgyz Republic ridding on the goals from Sandesh Jhingan and Sunil Chhetri.

With this, around 29,000 people who were in the stadium to watch the match, were filled with joy and celebrated.

Previously, India had defeated Myanmar with a score of 1-0.

Indian coach Igor Stimac while speaking on the eve of the match, had said that the team will attack despite knowing the fact a draw would have been enough to keep the trophy home.

In the match, India attacked the opposition ferociously hitting goals whenever they got the opportunity. One such attack in the 84th minute saw Kyrgyz Republic's defence crumble under pressure as Naorem Mahesh Singh was brought down inside the penalty box by Davydov Nikolai.

The second goal forced the football lover to celebrate as it wasn't only a second goal for India, but also the 85th international strike for the Indian captain Sunil Chhetri.

As Chhetri took the charge of the football to score a goal, the joy of the audience knew no bounds. Later, after finishing his job, when Chhetri walked back to his position, Stimac got some reasons to smile and hugged his assistant coach Mahesh Gawli.

It is worth mentioning that this was India's fifth win on home turf.

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