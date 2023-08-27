Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 27 congratulated Indian shuttler H S Prannoy for winning the bronze medal in the World Badminton Championship held in Denmark.

Sarma said that Prannoy's dedication to the game and the fantastic exploits at the court have reaped amazing results.

''Congratulations to @PRANNOYHSPRI on clinching Bronze at the BWF World Championships 2023! His dedication towards the game and the fantastic exploits at the court have reaped in amazing results! Good wishes for all his future endeavours,'' the Assam Chief Minister wrote on micro-blogging site X.

Congratulations to @PRANNOYHSPRI on clinching Bronze at the BWF World Championships 2023!



His dedication towards the game and the fantastic exploits at the court have reaped in amazing results!



Good wishes for all his future endeavours.@BAI_Media pic.twitter.com/D3fnwf9WFU — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 27, 2023

Prannoy's remarkable journey at the World Championships concluded as he faced a defeat in three games against the third-ranked player in the world, Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, during the men's singles semifinal. This result secured Prannoy a bronze medal, further extending India's impressive streak of having a medallist in the prestigious tournament since 2011.

This achievement marked a significant milestone for Prannoy, as he joined an elite group of Indian men's singles players by becoming the fifth individual to secure a medal at the World Championships.

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