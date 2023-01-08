The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) on January 8 announced a squad to represent the state at the BCCI Senior Women's One-Day Tournament.

As per an official statement from ACA, the contingent will comprise 15 primary players, five standby players, and five support staff members.

The announced squad includes Nirupoma Baro (Captain), Uma Chetry (Wicket Keeper, Vice Captain), Rashmi Dey, Papori Gogoi, Gayatri Gurung, Hemlata Payeng, Monikha Das, Ruhina Pegu, Hiramoni Saikia(Wicket Keeper), Mousumi Narah, Jintimoni Kalita, Priyanka Baruah, Urmila Chatterjee, Gyanashree Barman, and Khushi Sarmah.

Besides this, the standby players are Maini Payeng, Kalpana Choutal, Nibedita Baruah, Rupashree Saikia, and Karabi Bhakta.

Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Senior Women’s One-Day Tournament will begin on January 18 in Nagpur.

Meanwhile, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has tightened its belt to host the game and the ground team at the stadium has started preparations to get the ground ready for the match.

It is worth mentioning that the ACA has sold over 17,000 tickets for the ODI match and the Barsapara Cricket Stadium has a seating capacity of 40,000 people.

A new stall has also been set up to sell offline tickets by BookMyShow at the premises of Nehru Stadium in Ulubari, Guwahati from January 4 between 11 am to 6 PM.

Also read: Assam government declares half day holiday in Kamrup (Metro) district for India-Sri Lanka match