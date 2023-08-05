The much awaited 132nd edition of Durand Cup kicked off in Kokrajhar, Assam to a glitzy opening ceremony with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gracing the sporting event, which marked the grand beginning of the annual football competition for the first time in the Assamese city.

Addressing an enthusiastic crowd at the SAI stadium, the defence minister commended the efforts of the armed forces and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) for creating a positive environment in Kokrajhar which resulted in the event being organised in the city for the first time.

He also praised the people of northeast for their love for football, terming 'the beautiful game' as not just a sport, but an emotion. Stating that Assam has produced many football talents in recent times, Rajnath Singh ecxuded confidence that the Durand Cup will encourage the youth to join the sport with renewed vigour.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by the opening match of the tournament between Bodoland FC and Rajasthan United FC. Kokrajhar will witness eight group matches and one quarter-final to be played on August 24, 2023. A total of 24 teams, including two foreign teams from Nepal and Bangladesh, all three teams of Indian armed forces and the local team of Bodoland FC will clash at three venues in Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar during the tournament.

Also read : Assam: Entire northeast region embraces football, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Durand Cup inauguration in Kokrajhar