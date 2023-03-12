A girl from Assam's Dibrugarh district, Glory Bharali, on March 12 clinched a gold medal in the ongoing ‘Khelo India Dus Ka Dum’ tournament in the state's Kokrajhar district.

Bharali is a civil engineering student of Dhemaji Polytechnic and a resident of Dibrugarh.

She won a gold medal at the ongoing 'Khelo India Dus Ka Dum' tournament, which is being held at the Kokrajhar SAI SAG stadium.

On March 10, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur launched the Khelo India Dus ka Dum event in a mega opening ceremony at the JLN Stadium in Delhi.

As per an official statement from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the tournament has been organized as a part of the International Women’s Day 2023 celebrations, kicked off simultaneously in over 50 cities of the country.

The Dus ka Dum initiative will provide even more exposure to thousands of women nationwide and there will be close to 15,000 athletes participating in the tournament in more than 50 cities located across 26 states of India from March 10 to 31 in a total of 10 sports.

''A total of Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned by the Government of India for this event,'' the statement added.

Dignitaries like Sandip Pradhan, Director General, Sports Authority along with other persons from Union Sports Ministry and SAI were present during the grand launch of the event.

The opening ceremony was also attended by almost 2000 women athletes, comprising Khelo India Dus ka Dum participants as well as campers.

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