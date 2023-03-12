India's star performer Virat Kohli on March 12 broke West Indies legend Brian Lara's record and became the second-highest scorer against Australia in international cricket next to Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli achieved this historic feat in the ongoing fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad as he ended the third day of play unbeaten at 59 in 128 balls.

With this development, Kohli has now scored 4,729 runs at an average of 50.94 in 89 matches and 104 innings. He has scored a total of 15 centuries and 24 fifties against the Aussies, with the highest score of 169.

On the other hand, Brian Lara’s record stands at 4,714 runs in 82 matches and 108 innings against Australia. Lara has scored 12 centuries and 26 fifties with a best score of 277 versus Australia.

Meanwhile, the top scorer against Australia is Sachin Tendulkar with 6,707 runs at an average of 49.68 in 110 matches and 144 innings. Tendulkar has a total of 20 tons and 31 fifties against Australia with a best score of 241 not out.

Coming to the Test match, India ended the third day of play of the fourth and final Test against Australia at Ahmedabad with a score of 289/3 at the end of the third day on March 11 with Shubman Gill getting a century.

With Virat's (59*) and Jadeja's (16*), India are still 191 runs behind Australia’s massive total of 480 in the first innings.

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