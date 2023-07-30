A district-level karate championship was organized in Assam's Barpeta district where more than a hundred of players participated on July 30.

On the occasion, Hima Das, popularly known as Dhing Express was invited as the chief Guest.

Flagging off the karate championship, she wished good luck to the participants who came from various Districts of Assam as well as from Meghalaya.

While interacting with the media persons she said that karate has now been included in the Olympics, which is good news for the karate players.

"I hope to see good karate players from Barpeta too", said the sprinter.

Along with the sprinter, many other athletes including Himanshu Kumar Das, state president of All Assam Kyokushin Kaikan karate association, were also present at the event.

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