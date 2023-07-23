A three-day first-ever 'Wushu Summer Camp' which was attended by a total of 35 trainees from Kamrup and Goalpara districts concluded in the state's Boko on July 23.

The camp was inaugurated by Assam Sports Journalists Association, Secretary, Imtiaz Ahmed at the office premises of Boko Regional Mothers Society at Navpurgaon in Boko constituency.

Inaugurating the workshop, Ahmed urged the trainees to take 3D concepts to success in the game and they are disciplined, dedicated, and determined and thus achieve good fame in the world of sports.

It is worth mentioning that the event was attended by Assam Sports Journalists Association Treasurer Parth Chakraborty and the camp was organized by the Kamrup District Wushu Association.

The workshop was conducted by national judge Rakchen Marak and national coach Gopi Singh Lama.

Speaking on the occasion, the secretary of the camp organizing committee Kulendu Kalita said that the camp is being held for the first time in Kamrup district.

''It highlights various topics including how to win the game, rules, and regulations to the trainees in rural areas,'' it added.

On the other hand, Lama said that this is a very good initiative for the students as well as the coaches too for updating their knowledge. So that they will perform their games nicely and without any injuries.

He further said that the coaches of the Kamrup district also get knowledge through this summer camp about the rules and regulations, signs, and other related matters and it will help him to know about the games as well.

"We have seen that players of these rural areas have lots of power and stamina by birth and with some good training and proper practice, players may perform at national and International level," added Lama.

Later, the trainers and trainees were awarded certificates at the closing ceremony.

The certificate distribution ceremony was attended by Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Vice-Chairman Ramakanta Rabha, Executive Members Sumit Rabha and Aditya Rabha, Boko Police Officer-in-Charge Phanindra Nath, former Forest Divisional Officer Bhabesh Das and members of Boko Regional Mothers Society.

Vice-Chairman Ramakanta Rabha said in the closing ceremony that players should practice hard so that they will win in the games, otherwise, they will lose.

"RHAC also conducted Wushu and other games and we have seen that in the events players are increasing day by day and it shows that in the RHAC area, boys and girls are now attracted to the games", added Rabha.

Also read: Assam Wrestling Association recognised as an affiliated member of WFI