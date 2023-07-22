In a welcoming move for the wrestling fraternity of the state of Assam, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has recognized Assam Wrestling Association (AWA) as its affiliated member.

Following this, the Assam Wrestling Association can now participate in the election process and nominate a representative to the electoral college.

Further, the Assam Wrestling Association will be headed by Ratul Sharma as President, Gouranga Roy as Secretary and Abhinash Das as Treasurer.



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Speaking to India TodayNE, the president of AWA, Rahul Sharma said, "This was possible because of the guidance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika, who was my predecessor and now patrol of Assam Wrestling Association. Assam Government's Advocate General Debajit Saikia's legal acumen played a key role in achieving this."

Earlier on July 19, the Supreme Court stayed the direction passed by the Gauhati High Court freezing the election proceedings of the Executive Committee of Wrestling Federation of India.

A bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and S.V. Bhatti issued notices to the Union Sports Ministry, Wrestling Federation of India, Assam Wrestling Association, and Assam Olympic Association's President, Ritual Sharma in a plea filed by Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association challenging the direction issued by the Gauhati High Court.