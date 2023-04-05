Guwahati is all set to host its first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings here at the Barsapara stadium on April 5.

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm, with the gates opening at 5 pm.

As per the Assam Cricket Association, a musical and dance program will be held at 5:30 before the start of the match. Additionally, during the innings break, spectators will witness a laser show.

In the wake of the IPL match, Guwahati police have made elaborate arrangements for parking and issued guidelines for the movement of the traffic.

As per the guidelines, only car pass holders will be allowed to enter the stadium premises.

Besides this, proper arrangements for food and drinking water facilities have been made at the stadium.

Meanwhile, after a fabulous win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of the cash-rich league, Rajasthan Royals are eying for another win against Punjab Kings.

Coming to RR, they have the capability to change the complexion of the game at any time. Jos Buttler is capable enough to give a good start to RR and he is well accompanied by Yashaswi Jaiswal.

The high-scoring encounter can be seen as the surface at Barsapara Cricket Stadium is expected to help batters. However, dew can play a role later following which any score over 200 will be a challenging total.

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