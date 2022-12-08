Come January 2023, Guwahatians will once again witness an international cricket match to be held at Barsapara stadium.

Guwahati will soon host the One Day International match between India and Sri Lanka on January 10, 2023.

The three series ODI matches will also be held in Kolkata on January 12 and in Trivandrum on January 15.

Guwahati hosted the last international match in October 2022 between India and South Africa.

Assam Cricket Association (ACA) president, Taranga Gogoi confirmed the news while speaking to the media.

Earlier on October 1, 2022, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with the Northeast members in Guwahati.

Further in the meeting, it was revealed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has plans to launch five indoor training facilities in the NorthEast by January 1, 2024.

So far, the BCCI has earmarked locations in Sikkim, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh. There will be a six-month delay in Meghalaya due to land issues.

Also read : Assam government mulling to introduce cricket test series in Guwahati