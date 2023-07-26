Guwahati will be playing host for the 3rd T20 India vs Australia cricket match coming November as the BCCI announced the venues for the home season 2023-2024 on July 25.

“We are glad to announce that the ACA Stadium at Barsapara in Guwahati will be hosting the 3rd T20 international between India and Australia on November 28. We are thankful to the BCCI for their faith in us. We promise to do our best to make it a successful one”, the ACA said in a press statement.

Aside from facilitating two IPL matches this year, the ACA arena has effectively facilitated a few ODIs and T20Is. The stadium also hosted England’s women’s team for three ODIs.

The senior men's groups of Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies have also shown their cricketing skills in this 38,000-limit arena.

Cricket fans were frustrated when the ICC reported the World Cup apparatus in June with Guwahati passing up the rundown of host urban communities. Guwahati, nonetheless, will get to have four practice matches of the uber occasion which starts on October 5.

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