Lauding the Indian team as well as the support staff for realizing the dream of winning the first-ever Thomas Cup after 72 years of its inception, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who is also the president of Badminton Association of India, welcomed the historic Thomas Cup trophy in Delhi on June 30.

Feeling proud at the achievement of the Indian team, Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and wrote, “My heart swells with pride as I welcome the historic #ThomasCup trophy today in Delhi. Kudos to every team member, and all support staff for realising the dream of winning the first-ever Thomas Cup after 72 years of its inception. Many congratulations!”

India won the maiden Thomas Cup after defeating 14 time champion Indonesia on May 15, 2022. India’s victory was marked by the stellar performance of world championships medallists Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and the world number 8 doubles duo – Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

This is India’s first-ever Thomas Cup victory in 73 years.

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