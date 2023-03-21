Assam's Lovlina Borgohain and Hima Das have once again added more feathers to their caps as the duo excelled in their respective games on March 20.

On March 20, Borgohain, bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, advanced to the Women's World Champion quarterfinals with a convincing victory, while Hima clinched a gold medal in the 200m race after she completed the same in 23.79 seconds at the Grand Prix-1 athletics event.

Borgohain defeated Mexico's Vanessa Ortiz by 5-0 as she dominated the game from the beginning and landed some handsome strong punches on her opponent.

With her continuous strikes and great footwork, the 25-year-old managed to keep her dominance in the game and left her opponent speechless and eventually she snatched the victory.

Das, known as Dhing Express, grabbed the gold medal in the 200m race after she completed the same in 23.79 seconds at the Grand Prix-1 athletics event.

Das surpassed Aishwarya Kailash Mishra (24.81) of Maharashtra and VK Vismaya (24.82) of Kerala to pick the yellow metal at the Laxmibai National College of Physical Education in Thiruvananthapuram.

It is worth mentioning that because of spectacular performances in their games, both Borgohain and Das have become household names in recent years not just in their home state Assam but also across the nation. The duo come from different backgrounds and faced hardships during their initial days.

Das created history for India at the World Under-20 Championships in Finland where she won the 400m in just 51.46 seconds. This was the first gold medal for India in athletics in a global event. Impressed with her performance, the Assam government appointed her DSP in the state police in 2021.

Borgohain too has performed exceptionally well in her previous games. She won a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games and became the third Indian boxer to clinch a medal at the Olympics.

Also read: Star sprinter Hima Das wins gold in 200m race in Indian Grand Prix