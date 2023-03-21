Star sprinter Hima Das clinched a gold medal in the 200m race after she completed the same in 23.79 seconds at the Grand Prix-1 athletics event on March 20.

Das defeated Aishwarya Kailash Mishra (24.81) of Maharashtra and VK Vismaya (24.82) of Kerala to grab gold at the Laxmibai National College of Physical Education.

Indian grand prix 1 at trivandrum LNCPE, As my first game in 2023, I am very grateful to start with a 23.79sec timing making me win my first Gold of this season.

Long way to go...

I would like to thank the @afiindia,My coaches, my supporting staff ,Sai LNCPE

Feeling motivated!😇 pic.twitter.com/J1OOc5dbOU — Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) March 20, 2023

On the other hand, Ancy Sojan produced a series of leaps beyond 6.00m and won with a best effort of 6.49, just past the 6.45m mark laid down as the Asian Games qualifying standard.

Coming to Women's high jump and men's triple jump, it saw just two competitors each, men's 400m hurdles four, women's 400m hurdles three --one disqualified later --, women's shot put three, 800m women three and women's 5000, three participants.

Besides this, Haryana's Krishan Kumar accelerated himself to reach the halfway mark and topped the men's 800m race, clocking 1:47.26, his second-best time over the distance.

The men's 5000m race witnessed three Uttar Pradesh runners home inside the Asian Games qualifying mark of 14:00.00.

Also read: Assam: With strong uppercuts and hooks, Lovlina Borgohain advance to quarterfinals of Women's World Championships