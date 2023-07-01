Vice-President of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Ramakant Rabha, on July 1, inaugurated the 5th All Rabha Hasong Wushu Championship at Dalang Malang village ground under Palashbari constituency.

The championship which will culminate on July 2, is witnessing the participation of 170 men and women players from 11 clubs of Kamrup and Goalpara districts of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council.

The tournament has been organized by the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council in collaboration with the Kamrup District Wushu Association and Dalang Malang village people.

Players from Rani, Chaigaon, Palashbari, Boko in Kamrup district, Dhupdhara, Dudhanai, and Krishnai in Goalpara district, and many other places attended the championship.

The tournament flag was hosted by Aditya Rabha, Executive Member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) and in charge of the sports department of RHAC, and inaugurated by Ramakant Rabha, Vice-President of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council by wearing boxing gloves.

On July 1, the tournament was conducted by National Judge Rakcheng Marak as the Chief Judge and National Judge Gopi Singh Lama as the Co-Chief Judge.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Vice-Chairman Ramakant Rabha said that there are a large number of athletic children in the remote villages of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area.

''The competition is being held in Dalangmalang village with the aim of awakening these latent talents and taking them to the state, national and international levels,'' he added.

On the other hand, the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Executive Member Aditya Rabha said the national-level medal winners were awarded one-time scholarships of Rs 20,000 each with the aim of encouraging various athletes under the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area.

This year, the scholarships have been awarded to 10 national medal winners in various sports and five of them are medal winners in national-level wushu competitions, which is the highest number.

It is to be mentioned that the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council has been organizing various sports competitions including Wushu, Taekwondo, Volleyball and Kabaddi, etc.

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