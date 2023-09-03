Assam Sprinter Amlan Borgohain is all set to compete in the upcoming Asian Games 2023, said sources on September 3.

''Amlan Borgohain has secured his spot in the forthcoming Asian Games, and the Indian government has slated September 11th for the release of the second list, which will officially confirm his participation,'' they added.

The 23-year-old sprinter hailing from Meleng village in Assam's Jorhat district recently became India's fastest man by running 100 metres in 10.25 seconds at the All India Inter Railways Athletics Championships in Raebareli.

Borgohain beat Amiya Mallick's national record time for the 100-meter event (10.26 seconds), which he had set in 2016. 10.34 seconds, recorded last year, was Borgohain's previous best time.

He set a new national record for the men's 200 metres earlier this year at the Federation Cup with a time of 20.52 seconds.

Amlan initially played football, but his mother asked him to quit since he would frequently get hurt while playing the sport.

Also read: Assam Sprinter Amlan Borgohain becomes India’s Fastest Man; sets new 100m National record