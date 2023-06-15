Assam sprinter Hima Das will not be able to play in the upcoming Asian Games to be held in China due to hamstring injury, as per sources.

The chief coach of the Indian athletics, Radhakrishnan Nair on June 14 confirmed that Hima Das sustained a hamstring injury in the month of April and hence will have to give a miss to the tournament.

The chief coach further said that Hima Das is currently undergoing a medical investigation and planning for treatment.

The Asian Games is slated to kick off from September 23 to October 8 in China’s Hangzhou.

Reportedly, Hima Das also called ‘Dhing Express’ could also not compete in the Tokyo Olympics due to the same injury. She had also missed the Federation Cup in Ranchi last month.

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