Following India's humbling defeat to Australia, cricket pundits condemned India's casual approach, citing the absence of a practice match.

Furthermore, cricket commentators questioned India's strategy since they did not miss the second part of the IPL to prepare for the WTC final, leaving them unprepared for the vital red-ball competition.

Former Pakistani player Salman Butt recently blasted the Indian hitters and questioned their shot selection.

Also Read: WTC Final: Australia defeat India by 209 runs to win World Test Championship

Butt outlined the reasons behind Indian hitters' casual strokes on his YouTube channel, stating that players cannot change their game in a week.

“Indian batters played a few shots you do not expect in Test cricket. The players should be criticised, but there are a few reasons why they played those kinds of shots.”

“Cricket is a game of muscle memory. You can't modify your game in a week after going bang bang for 70 days in the IPL. What happens is that the bat comes down automatically because that is what you have practised for a few months.”

Butt finished by saying that despite not playing their best cricket, Australia won the WTC final.