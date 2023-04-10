Assam's sprinters Amlan Borgohain and Hima Das have once again brought laurels to the state with their splendid performance at the third Indian Grand Prix in Bengaluru.

Borgohain won two gold medals in the men's 100- and 200-meter races, while Das clinched the gold medal in the women’s 200-meter race at the same event.

Borgohain won both competitions with a fabulous timing of 10.50 seconds for the 100-meter and 21.22 seconds for the 200-meter run. He made the nation proud with his great achievement by showcasing extraordinary talent and perseverance.

On the other hand, Das won the gold medal in the women's 200-meter race. She completed the race in 23.77 seconds, leaving her rivals behind.

The 'Dhing Express,' an Assamese athlete who is 21 years old, has been in great form and has been improving her time. Her most recent accomplishment is proof of her commitment to the sport and hard effort.

Indian sports enthusiasts had a lot to rejoice about after the third Indian Grand Prix, which was a big success. The future of Indian athletics appears to be quite promising, especially with brilliant athletes like Hima Das leading the charge.

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