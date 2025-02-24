In a landmark achievement for the town of Dhubri, Syed Mehboob Hussain has made history by becoming the first player from Dhubri district to win the Yonex Sunrise All Assam Master (Veteran) Inter District Badminton Tournament.

The prestigious event, held from February 18 to 20 at the Kanaklata Indoor Stadium, was organized by the Assam Badminton Association under the Badminton Association of India. Hussain, partnering with Gyan Ranjan Borah from Tinsukia, emerged victorious in final's defeating Abhijit Mitra and Bibhuti Baruah from Dibrugarh in the 45+ category, marking a significant milestone in his badminton career.

Hussain’s journey in badminton began in 2010 at the age of 30, an age when many players have already spent years mastering the sport. Despite starting relatively late, his relentless dedication and hard work have led him to remarkable success over the years. Now, at 45+, he reflects on his journey with a sense of accomplishment and gratitude.

This victory is not only a personal triumph for Hussain but also a moment of immense pride for the entire Dhubri district. Throughout his career without any coaching, Hussain has competed in tournaments across Assam, winning numerous championship trophies from various districts.



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However, this latest victory holds a special place in his heart as it marks the first time a player from Dhubri has secured an inter-district championship title. When Hussain first picked up a badminton racket, Dhubri lacked an indoor badminton facility. With no proper training center or infrastructure, he practiced in open fields, playing what he termed as "outdoor badminton."

The absence of a dedicated indoor stadium posed significant challenges, but his unwavering passion for the sport kept him motivated. Despite these obstacles, Hussain continued to hone his skills, training under challenging conditions. His perseverance and commitment to the game have now paid off, earning him a spot to represent Team Assam at the Sunrise National All India Championship in Goa.

This historic win is not just an individual achievement but a source of inspiration for aspiring badminton players in Dhubri. Hussain's success story serves as a testament to the power of hard work, resilience, and determination. Expressing his gratitude, Hussain acknowledged the love and support he has received from sports enthusiasts throughout his career. He remains committed to promoting badminton in Dhubri and hopes to see more players from the district making their mark at the state and national levels.

“Let us continue to strive for excellence and put Dhubri on the map of badminton in Assam and beyond. Together, we can achieve even greater heights,” said an elated Hussain.

With this incredible feat, Syed Mehboob Hussain has not only made history but has also ignited a new wave of enthusiasm for badminton in Dhubri. His journey serves as an inspiration for young athletes, proving that with dedication and perseverance, no dream is too far to reach.