Lovlina Borgohain, a bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, and Sakshi Chaudhary advanced to the Women's World Championships quarterfinals with a convincing victory on March 20.

Sakshi (54kg) and Lovlina (75kg) both won by unanimous decision with 5-0 scores.

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While Lovlina defeated Mexico's Vanessa Ortiz, Sakshi defeated Kazakhstan's Zhazira Urakbayeva to go to the last eight stages.

The Assam-born pugilist, who has two World Championships bronze medals under her belt, started the bout flawlessly, landing strong uppercuts and hooks to take control of the bout.

With continuous strikes and great footwork, the 25-year-old kept her fantastic momentum into the following round, leaving her Mexican opponent speechless. Finally, Lovlina triumphed in the lopsided match, kicking off her campaign with a resounding victory.