Ababil Ali from Assam clinched the bronze medal in the 100mtrs Run T-42 Category at the 1st Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), The Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare of Assam posted a picture of the winning contestants as “Breaking Barriers and Sprinting Glory”.

Thereafter the post was reshared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congratulating Ababil for his achievement and making the state proud with his medal win.

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