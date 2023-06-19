Assam lad Amlan Borgohain on June 19 clinched a gold medal in the men's 200m event at the National Senior Athletics Championships held in Bhubaneshwar.

Borgohain clocked 20.71 seconds to win the 200m gold. However, the sprinter failed to breach the Asian Games standard of 20.61 seconds.

Borgohain had also brought laurels to the state with their splendid performance at the third Indian Grand Prix in Bengaluru in April this year.

Borgohain had clinched two gold medals in the men's 100- and 200-meter races and won both competitions with a fabulous timing of 10.50 seconds for the 100-meter and 21.22 seconds for the 200-meter run.

He also made the nation proud with his great achievement by showcasing extraordinary talent and perseverance.

In last year August, Borgohain, the 23-year-old sprinter hailing from Meleng village in Assam's Jorhat district became India's fastest man by running 100 metres in 10.25 seconds at the All India Inter Railways Athletics Championships in Raebareli.

He defeated Amiya Mallick's national record time for the 100-meter event (10.26 seconds), which he had set in 2016. 10.34 seconds, recorded last year, was Borgohain's previous best time.

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