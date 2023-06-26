In a matter of great pride for the state of Assam, Apurna Narzary has been appointed as captain for the Indian Women's Football team and will be leading the team against Sweden.

Pramod Boro, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), acknowledged the news on Twitter.

He wrote, "A day of immense pride for Assam & BTR as our very own Apurna Narzary from Kokrajhar, will lead the Indian Women's Football team as Captain for upcoming matches in Sweden. Many congratulations to Apurna and may #TeamIndia achieve glory under her leadership. Our prayers & best wishes are with her. Godspeed."

"It's great news - Apurna Narzary from Kokrajhar is the captain of Indian Women's Football team to play in Sweden," wrote Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu.

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