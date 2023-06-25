Top-ranked javelin thrower in the world, Neeraj Chopra, will not participate in the upcoming Ostrava Golden Spike 2023 athletics meet in the Czech Republic starting on June 27, said Olympics.com.

Neeraj is recovering from a muscle strain that he suffered during training last month following which he withdrew from the FBK Games in the Netherlands on June 4 and the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on June 13.

Besides this, Neeraj was also not included in the 54-member Indian team for the Asian Athletics Championships 2023, as announced on June 22.

However, his fans can see him in action in the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 in Switzerland on June 30.

The Ostrava Golden Spike is a highly regarded World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet and Neeraj's absence means that fans will now have to wait for some more time to see his javelin-throwing skills.

The men's javelin throw event at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2023 will still showcase other prominent athletes, including Anderson Peters of Grenada, the reigning world champion, and Jakub Vadlejch, the silver medalist from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

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