Assam’s budding shuttler Ashmita Chaliha won the women’s singles title at Maldives International Challenge badminton on June 10, making the country as well as her home state proud.

Ashmita who is currently ranked 46 in World ranking, defeated Tasnim Mir in the final 19-21, 21-17 ad 21-11.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to congratulate the young badminton player and wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to Ashmita Chaliha on winning the Women’s singles title at the Maldives International Challenge badminton tournament. You have made Assam and India proud through your feat! Wishing you good luck for your future endeavors”.

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