At the launch ceremony of the newly formed FIVB Volleyball Foundation in Switzerland on May 30, the Brahmaputra Volleyball League was recognized as one of the best grassroots volleyball initiatives in the world.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the league on his X handle, stating, 'Congratulations to @BVL_Assam on getting a well-deserved recognition as one of the best grassroots Volleyball initiatives in the world at the FIVB Volleyball Foundation in Switzerland. The foundation's earnest efforts in popularising the sport is really commendable.'

Congratulations to @BVL_Assam on getting a well-deserved recognition as one of the best grassroots Volleyball initiatives in the world at the FIVB Volleyball Foundation in Switzerland.



The foundation's earnest efforts in popularising the sport is really commendable. https://t.co/ZRKrixhcy0 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) June 1, 2024

Brahmaputra Volleyball League (BVL) organised annually, under the aegis of Assam Volleyball Mission 100, is a one of its kind Grassroots league pioneered by Abhijit Bhattacharya, former captain of the Indian Volleyball team; and nurtured by community, coaches, well-wishers and children. What started as an initiative to make Volleyball a part of every child's growing up years has now become a competitive sport and platform to identity future players.

From a modest 50 teams in Season 1, BVL Season 2 has grown to 209 teams with over 2100 players, representing 93 villages from 28 districts of Assam.



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