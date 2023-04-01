Assam's Devika Sarma has made her mark on the international stage by winning a bronze medal in the Junior Category of the South Asian Triathlon Championship held on April 1, 2023, in Pokhara, Nepal.

Devika overcame the gruelling Sprint Distance Triathlon, consisting of a 750m swim, 20km cycling, and 5km run, to clinch the third position.

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Taking to the Twitter handle, Assam cabinet minister Ashok Singal wrote, "Congratulations to Assam’s Devika Sarma for winning the Bronze medal in the South Asian Triathlon Championship, 2023 at Pokhara in Nepal. May you be blessed with unending endurance to achieve many more glories for our state & our Nation. My best wishes for your bright future."

