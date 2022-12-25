The 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain and reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen advanced to the semifinals of the 6th Elite Women's National Boxing Championships in Bhopal on December 24.

Lovlina, who was contesting the 75kg quarter-finals bout against Meera Rani of Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), hardly gave any chance to her opponent and cruised to the semis by winning 5-0 by unanimous decision and sealed her spot.

In the semifinals, Lovlina will now face Jugyasa Rajput of Madhya Pradesh.

On the other hand, Nikhat who was competing with Taniksha Chawar of Goa in the 50 kg quarterfinals hardly had to break a sweat and was on the front foot from the get-go.

The Telangana-born boxer with her strong punches overpowered her opponent and emerged victorious after the referee stooped the contest toward the end of the second round.

Now, Nikhat will lock horns with Shvinder Kaur Sidhu of All India Police (AIP) in her semifinal bout.

In addition to this, Manju Rani too advanced to the semifinals after defeating Simran of Chandigarh in the 48kg quarter-finals. Rani defeated her opponent 5:0 by unanimous decision.

She will now compete against Anjali Sharma of Madhya Pradesh in her semifinal bout.

Apart from Manju, Jyoti (52 kg) and Shashi Chopra (63kg) who are also representing RSPB won their respective bouts and ensured that their team had a successful day at the office.

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