Assam’s pride Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa will spearhead the Indian squad for the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

With one World Championships medal an six Asian Championships medals, Shiva Thapa will be hoping to add a first Asian Games award to his kitty as he addresses the country in the 63.5 kg category.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will fight it out in the 75, not set in stone to add a sought after Asian Games award to her embellished CV that has three Big showdowns and Asian decorations each.

In the mean time, Nikhat Zareen, who as of late left a mark on the world by turning out to be just the second female pugilist from the country to bring home two Big showdowns gold decorations, will look to keep on coming out on top for two Big showdowns gold awards, will try to proceed with her strength on the global stage. The boxer, who was born in Telangana and won gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2022, will compete in the 50 kg weight class.

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